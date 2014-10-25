Big Brent oil options trade at $70 revives Mexico hedge talk

A storage tank and a processing plant are seen at the Miguel Hidalgo refinery in Tula November 21, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An unusually large 5 million barrel oil options trade on Friday has sparked speculation that Mexico has restarted its annual hedging program, shifting gears from the U.S. market to the European benchmark Brent.

A block trade for 5,000 lots of December 2015 put options at a $70 strike price was executed at 6:33 a.m. EDT (1033 GMT), according to exchange data on Thomson Reuters’ Eikon. Dealers said it was an exceptionally large volume for the contract, which only has around 20,000 lots open interest.

The trade does not identify the specific counterparty or potential buyer, but several trading sources said the deal seemed to suggest Mexico has resumed its annual hedge, the biggest known sovereign hedging program in the world.

Mexico’s finance ministry, which has repeatedly declined to comment on the hedging program, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

As oil prices swooned to four-year lows this month, causing out-of-the-money put option premiums to spike, Mexico was reported to put the hedging plan on pause, the Financial Times reported. It had already hedged at least 10 million barrels of U.S. WTI crude options, half of that at an $80 strike price a month ago, trade sources have said.

Friday’s put options were based on Brent crude oil futures, however. Mexico has long based its hedging on U.S. prices since it sells most of its production to the United States, but recently also began hedging with Brent, considered a better proxy for waterborne exports.

The country is also now selling more of its mainstay Maya crude on a Brent-related basis.

The annual deals typically occur around August and September each year. Finance officials for the world’s 10th-largest crude producer use the hedge to protect public finances heavily dependent on crude revenue.

Under the program, Mexico buys options to secure a floor price for its crude. The oil hedge program, which cost the country at least $450 million for 2014, is designed to protect government finances from a precipitous drop in oil prices.

Earlier this month, Mexico’s finance minister told Reuters that the country started its oil hedging program for 2015, but gave no further details.

Another large block trade in the day is one for 6,000 lots of May 2015 Brent put options at an $80 strike price, data shows.