FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Israel's Modiin Energy plans to buy North Sea drilling rights
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 22, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 7 months ago

Israel's Modiin Energy plans to buy North Sea drilling rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Modiin Energy said on Sunday it signed a letter of intent to buy 25 percent of the oil drilling rights in a site in shallow North Sea waters in British territory.

Modiin will pay the seller, who was not identified, $175,000 to cover previous expenses, Modiin said in a statement.

The seller will continue to serve as operator and retain the remaining rights. Modiin will pay a third of the costs associated with the first drill in the site.

The deal is conditioned on completion of due diligence by Modiin and the signing of an operating agreement with the seller.

Modiin is controlled by Yitzhak Sultan and IDB Development Corp. The partnership also holds stakes in Israel's Shimshon and Daniel sites.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.