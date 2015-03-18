Spread between U.S. oil and natural gas hits lowest since 2009

Natural gas flares are seen at an oil pump site outside of Williston, North Dakota March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mar 17 (Reuters) - The collapse of U.S. crude oil prices since last summer and the recent rise in natural gas narrowed the spread between oil and gas on Tuesday to its lowest since 2009.

The premium of crude over gas in million British thermal units fell to $4.55. That is down from a high of $14.24 in July.

High oil prices over the past few years have prompted drillers to seek more valuable oil and natural gas liquids instead of dry gas.

But that trend has come to an end in recent months as producers have cut spending and reduced the number of rigs drilling for gas and oil due to falling prices.

U.S. crude oil futures have dropped by about 60 percent from a high over $107 a barrel in June to a six-year low under $43 on Tuesday.

U.S. gas futures, meanwhile, gained over 5 percent on Tuesday to $2.71 per mmBtu, primarily on forecasts for colder weather over the next two weeks. [NGA/]

The decline in crude and the much smaller rise in gas has also moved the oil-to-gas ratio closer to its 6:1 parity on an energy equivalent basis.

The ratio is currently at 15:1, which is near recent lows set in January. The ratio peaked at 54:1 in April 2012 and bottomed out at 3:1 in December 2000.

Crude prices averaged 22 times over gas in 2014, the lowest in four years, compared with 27 times over gas in 2013 and a five-year average (2009-2013) of 24 times over gas.