Unusual cold front menaces Midwest, fueling natural gas spike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A cold front more common in mid-winter that is being whipped up by the polar vortex is descending rapidly on the U.S. Midwest, fueling a 25 percent rally in natural gas prices over just eight days and pushing up a seasonal shift in the storage cycle.

Until a week ago, weather forecasters were calling for warmer-than-normal temperatures through mid-November, meaning utilities were continuing to inject gas into storage for several more weeks. But the outlook has shifted dramatically in just a few days, catching traders off guard, as the vortex, a mass of whirling frigid air, is set to take hold.

“The prospect of strong heating demand ahead has given bargain-minded investors an excuse to rush back into the market,” said Teri Viswanath, director of commodity strategy for natural gas at BNP Paribas in New York.

On Oct. 27, before the start of the rally, U.S. weather models forecast 180 Heating Degree Days (HDDs) - a measure based on the number of degrees a day’s average remains below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) - over the next two weeks, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.

A day later, it jumped to 209 HDDs.

The two-week outlook is now 354 HDDs, 36 percent above normal for this time of year, according to the data.

“The cold air is expected to intensify dramatically over the next week as the polar vortex reaches the northern tier of the U.S., delivering temperatures more common of mid-winter to the Central and Eastern U.S.,” MDA Weather Services said.

In Chicago, the mercury may top out near the freezing mark by the middle of next week, MDA said, adding that such low temperatures were common in mid-January, not mid-November.

On Thursday, front-month gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange NGc1 settled at $4.404 per million British thermal units, climbing 84 cents over eight consecutive trading days. The last time gas rallied so much over the same period was in February, when the polar vortex blanketed much of the country.

The abrupt shift in the weather outlook has evoked memories of the price spikes during last winter’s unprecedented cold when pipeline constraints hampered gas delivery to heat homes and fuel power plants in some regions.

Those fears have pushed some traders to buy all the gas they can, while it is still cheap, bringing an earlier-than-expected end to the injection season and the start of gas withdrawals for heating.

If storage injections stop, this heating season will start with stockpiles near 3.6 trillion cubic feet, below the five-year norm of 3.8 tcf.

Utilities injected a record 2.8 tcf into storage over the past seven months, almost making up for the record 3 tcf they drew last winter.

“In our judgment, the gains so far have really only priced in perhaps 80 percent of the impact of the cold snap,” said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citi Futures in New York. “There remains considerable potential for a round of long accumulation before the full winter has been factored in.”