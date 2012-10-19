U.S. natural gas rig count edges up from 13-year low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed this week for the second time in three weeks, raising concerns that the recent rally in gas prices to 2012 highs might be prompting some producers to bring on more supply.

The gas-directed rig count rose this week by five to 427 after posting a 13-year low the previous week, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

While the gas rig count has gained only nine times this year, three of those gains have occurred in the last five weeks.

The decline in gas-directed drilling over the last year - the count is still down 54 percent since peaking at 936 last October - has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming record supplies.

But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time in four weeks, gaining two to 1,114. The horizontal count is down 6.6 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May.

Despite the steep decline in dry gas drilling this year, the associated gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept gas flowing at or near a record pace.

OIL DRILLING DROPS

The oil-focused rig count fell by one to 1,410 but is still up 31 percent from a year earlier.

The count reached a 25-year high at 1,432 in early August.

Baker Hughes on Friday said it expected the average annual rig count in North America to contract by 1% this year versus last year, or down about 25 rigs year-over-year.

In the United States, the company expects oil-focused rigs to exit 2012 with 1,369 rigs, an increase of 21 percent for the year. Natural gas rigs are expected to end 2012 with 420 rigs, a 13 year low and a 52% reduction year-over-year.

RECENT GAINS COULD STIR CONCERNS

Domestic gas production is expected to hit a record high in 2012 but low prices early in the year prompted strong demand from utilities and forced producers to curb dry gas drilling operations which tightened the overall supply/demand balance.

Traders note that higher gas prices could increase supply by encouraging producers to hook up more wells and slow demand by making gas less competitive with coal for power generation.

That could trigger another downward spiral in gas prices which hit 10-year lows below $2 per million British thermal units in April but have since bounced back to about $3.60.

In its October short-term energy outlook on Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to be up about 4 percent from 2011’s record levels, with a smaller 0.5 percent gain predicted in 2013.

Traders have been looking for signs that low gas prices might finally slow output, but production is still about 3 billion cubic feet per day above the same time last year.

Concerns are growing that the recent climb in gas prices, up nearly 90 percent from lows hit last spring, will again encourage producers to ramp up supply in an already well-supplied market.