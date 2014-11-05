Low oil prices threaten to curb 'associated' gas output growth

(Reuters) - The dive in global oil prices this autumn could drive down investment in U.S. shale oil wells, clipping growth not only in crude production but also the by-product natural gas from those wells.

So-called associated gas from crude oil wells represents a third of the growth of new gas supplies and currently accounts for about 8 percent of the total.

U.S. natural gas output is at record levels and there is little doubt that it will continue climbing in the years ahead. However, if spending on drilling shale oil wells is reduced, as expected, it will have implications for gas and could flatten that production curve.

“If low oil prices were to be sustained, (the) weaker oil production economics could, in turn, reduce gas production growth,” said Anthony Yuen, director of commodities strategy at Citi Research in New York.

Plummeting oil prices are pushing some of the small-cap companies which flourished as part of the U.S. shale energy boom close to their breaking point.

But the 25 percent drop in U.S. crude oil futures since June has not yet impacted natural gas prices.

This year, spot gas prices at the benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana have averaged $4.47 per million British thermal units, up from $3.70 per mmBtu for all of 2013. That’s the highest since an all-time peak of $8.93 per mmBtu in 2008.

Most of the associated gas from U.S. shale oil wells comes from the Eagle Ford formation in Texas, the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico, and the Bakken field in North Dakota.

It’s far from clear at what point oil drillers will rein in spending. Many analysts say oil prices would have to fall much further to make a significant dent in output. U.S. crude tumbled from a high above $107 a barrel in June to a 29-month trough near $75 on Tuesday on concerns about an oil glut.

“Associated gas from oil drilling will not be impacted unless oil prices drop noticeably” from where they are now, said Stephen Thumb, principal at Energy Ventures Analysis in Arlington, Virginia. “It is unlikely that energy firms will pull back on associated gas, because the (oil) price is still high.”

But the risks are growing, raising questions in the gas market about the implications.

NO SLOWDOWN

U.S. drillers have extracted record amounts of gas from the ground each year since at least 2008, and overall output is expected to grow more than 1 percent a year for the next 25 years, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

After investing money to drill a well, energy firms become reluctant to turn off the taps. This can be seen in the unbridled output from the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, which produces a fifth of the nation’s gas.

“Extremely low breakeven costs, strong productivity gains and a backlog of completed-but-not-producing wells is making local producers largely immune to low prices,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a report.

Despite relatively stable prices at the benchmark Henry Hub delivery point, spot gas at the Dominion South Hub in the Marcellus hit record lows of $1.41 per mmBtu in mid-October on worries about oversupply.

Because most of these shale wells in the Northeast primarily produce gas, output is more insulated from oil price effects than the associated gas that is captured from Eagle Ford, the Permian Basin or Bakken.

Much of the future growth in gas production is expected to come from the Marcellus and the neighboring Utica shale in Ohio. Over a dozen gas pipelines are expected to enter service over the next two years in these two areas to carry gas to other parts of North America.

BETTER WET THAN DRY

Over the past few years of high crude oil prices, drillers focused on producing more “wet” than “dry” gas. Wet gas combines conventional gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) such as ethane, propane and butane and, like associated gas, is linked in price to crude oil.

Now, lower crude prices look set to eventually crimp the growth of associated gas and NGLs. Because the demand for gas is rising, producers may have to move more of their drilling rigs back to dry gas fields.

“So much of the new gas being produced has been drillers seeking higher margins from NGLs and oil,” said Teri Viswanath, director of commodity strategy for natural gas at BNP Paribas in New York.

Gas usage is expected to grow at least 2 percent over the next few years as industrial and power generation firms consume more.

Demand for gas is also expected to climb as the United States pipes more of it to Mexico and sells the fuel to Asia and Europe via liquefied natural gas terminals.

“We may need to incent producers with high prices to get them producing more dry gas simply because it makes economic sense,” Viswanath said, adding that producing gas for its own sake will be the goal, regardless of whether it is a byproduct of higher premium NGLs and shale oil.