U.S. oil rig count falls to lowest since August 2011-Baker Hughes

An offshore oil platform is seen in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 84 this week to 1,056 - the lowest since August 2011 - a survey showed on Friday, a clear sign of the pressure that tumbling crude prices have put on oil producers.

It was the second biggest weekly drop on record, according to data going back to 1987, and the 10th straight week of declines, oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its widely followed report.

U.S. oil prices fell nearly 60 percent from June to late January due to a combination of oversupplied markets and lackluster demand, forcing oil firms like Apache Corp and Anadarko Petroleum Corp to cut spending.

But prices have rebounded over 15 percent since late January, partly due to expectations the lower rig count will eventually shrink U.S. production, curtailing the supply glut.

Despite the falling rig count, U.S. oil production, however, hit 9.2 million barrels a day last week, the most since 1973, according to federal data.

“I think people are starting to understand that even if the rig count goes down, it’s not going to affect production in the short term, and it’s going to take a few months for it to happen,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.

Two weeks ago, U.S. crude prices ended up over 8 percent after Baker Hughes reported the rig count dropped by 94 rigs.

On Friday, U.S. crude futures pared gains - up 2.8 percent at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) from a rise of 3.9 percent when Baker Hughes issued the report.

The rig count is down 34 percent from its October peak, and many analysts expect further reductions as firms slash spending plans.

The number of oil rigs has fallen in 15 of the last 18 weeks since hitting a record high of 1,609 in mid-October, the report said.

Texas, the state with the most rigs, again lost the most this week, shedding 56 to 598, the lowest since 2010, Baker Hughes said. That is the second biggest weekly loss since 2009.

The shale play with the biggest losses was Permian in West Texas and New Mexico, the nation’s biggest and fastest growing shale oil play.

The Permian lost 48 oil rigs, the biggest weekly decline in data going back to 2011, to 365 rigs, the least since 2011.