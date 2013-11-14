FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas regulator says burning pipe owned by Chevron unit
November 14, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Texas regulator says burning pipe owned by Chevron unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Texas Railroad Commission said a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline burning near Milford, Texas, on Thursday is owned by West Texas LPG, a unit of Chevron Corp..

A Chevron spokeswoman had said one of its pipelines in Texas had sustained “an incident” on Thursday.

Gaye McElwain, spokeswoman for the Texas Railroad Commission said the interstate line falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which would investigate the blaze.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

