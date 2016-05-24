U.S. power capacity auction price lower for 2019-20 delivery year: PJM

(Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, operator of the largest U.S. electric grid, said Tuesday that the auction clearing price was $100 per megawatt-day (MWd) for the majority of the Mid-Atlantic/Midwest region, lower than last year and below analysts’ expectations.

“Prices were lower than some analysts had expected and lower than the last year’s auction results simply because of market fundamentals of changes in supply and demand,” said Stu Bresler, senior vice president of market operations.

PJM procured 167,306 megawatts in the recent auction to ensure electricity capacity for the delivery year running from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

Results of PJM Interconnection’s second auction showed a total of 10,348 MW of demand resources cleared in the 2019/2020 auction.

The auction enables members to sell their generation or buy it for their customers for delivery three years in the future.

PJM operates the power grid in all or parts of 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, from New Jersey to Illinois, and the District of Columbia.