U.S. FERC orders Enterprise to prioritize propane shipments
February 8, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. FERC orders Enterprise to prioritize propane shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal regulator said on Friday it is exercising its emergency powers to order Enterprise Product Partners to prioritize shipments of the heating fuel propane along its TE Product pipeline running northwards from the Gulf Coast.

The National Propane Gas Association had earlier requested that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order Enterprise to suspend shipments of diluent and instead supply 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) of propane along the pipeline.

The FERC order did not stipulate how many barrels a day of propane Enterprise should ship.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Bernard Orr

