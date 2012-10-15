FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global oil market is well supplied: Qatar energy minister
October 15, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Global oil market is well supplied: Qatar energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The global oil market is well supplied and oil stock levels are healthy, Qatar energy minister Mohammed Saleh al-Sada said on Monday.

“The market is well supplied worldwide and the stock level of oil is in a very healthy situation,” he told a group of reporters on a visit to Tokyo.

“We produce more than 700,000 barrels per day but also the equivalent amount is produced for condensate,” he added.

He made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting between Japanese and Qatari energy and industry ministers.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford

