Enterprise Product in 'pretty good shape' on condensate exports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enterprise Product Partners LP was in “pretty good shape” when it comes to needing additional midstream investments to export its condensate, an executive said on a company conference call on Thursday.

The company added that its earlier private ruling to export stabilized condensate was intact despite reported delays by the U.S. Commerce Department for new requests.

Enterprise was told in March that putting condensate through an advanced stabilizer - relatively simple oilfield equipment used to strip light gasses out of oil - was sufficient processing to export it without a license.