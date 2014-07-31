FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise Product in 'pretty good shape' on condensate exports
July 31, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Enterprise Product in 'pretty good shape' on condensate exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Enterprise Product Partners LP was in “pretty good shape” when it comes to needing additional midstream investments to export its condensate, an executive said on a company conference call on Thursday.

The company added that its earlier private ruling to export stabilized condensate was intact despite reported delays by the U.S. Commerce Department for new requests.

Enterprise was told in March that putting condensate through an advanced stabilizer - relatively simple oilfield equipment used to strip light gasses out of oil - was sufficient processing to export it without a license.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

