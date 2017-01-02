FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Saudi cabinet stresses need to implement oil output cut: statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 2, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

Saudi cabinet stresses need to implement oil output cut: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, Saudi Arabia June 23, 2008.Ali Jarekji/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia stressed on Monday the importance of co-operation among oil producers to abide by a decision in November to cut production.

OPEC agreed in November its first oil output cuts since 2008 after Saudi Arabia accepted "a big hit" on its production and dropped its demand that arch-rival Iran slash output.

"The council (of ministers)...asserted the importance of stability and coordination and increased cooperation between member states and commitment to implement the agreement to cut production reached last November," the cabinet said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.