U.S. shale oil output to flatten, then dip in second quarter - PIRA

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S shale oil production will flatten and slightly decline in the second quarter of 2015 as companies cut their capital spending to cope with lower oil prices, energy consultancy PIRA said on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices have roughly halved since June last year due to a supply glut and weak demand. There has been a drop off in the number of drilling rigs in the U.S. in recent weeks but stocks have continued to rise to record levels. [EIA/S]

“The effect of falling prices rippled throughout the production chain, both on an operational and a financial level,” PIRA said in a note.

“For the companies covered, capex guidance for 2015 was 35 percent lower than 2014 capex on average.”

Last week, a monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that U.S. oil output would decline in late 2015.

U.S. oil companies have slashed spending 20 to 60 percent since the price of oil fell by half from June to January, and oilfield services firms shed more than 30,000 jobs, according to Reuters compilations of public disclosures.

“As drilling subsides due to high costs and a potentially sustained low oil price, a drop in production can be expected to follow, possibly by late 2015,” OPEC said.