U.S. Marshals Service detains oil vessel in Philadelphia port

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Marshals Service has blocked a Royal Dutch Shell-chartered vessel carrying up to 600,000 barrels of crude oil headed to the Monroe Energy refinery outside of Philadelphia from leaving the port in connection with a civil court order, the federal agency said.

The vessel, a Malta-flagged Aframax named Advantage Avenue, will be allowed to discharge its cargo, but not allowed to leave the port until a civil dispute originating in federal court involving a payment disagreement is resolved, according to the federal agency.

The order was brought by PSARA Energy in federal court in Pennsylvania, according to a PSARA local attorney.

A Royal Dutch Shell spokesman confirmed that it was a company-chartered vessel but said it was not involved in the payment dispute.

The ship is carrying crude oil that was loaded in Wilhemshaven, Germany, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations along with Reuters Eikon shipping data.

The case involves "multiple defendants," according to the local attorney, who referred all other questions to the company.

PSARA Energy and Shell could not be immediately reached for comment.