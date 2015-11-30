U.S. crude stocks likely fell last week, gasoline stocks seen up

(Reuters) - U.S. commercial crude oil stocks were forecast to have fallen last week, while gasoline inventories likely increased, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The poll of six analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed crude stocks were down 1.1 million barrels on average in the week ended Nov. 27.

The API will release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST, while the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Crude inventories rose 1 million barrels to 488.2 million in the week to Nov. 20, EIA data showed.

Last week, refinery utilization rates rose 1.0 percentage point from 92.0 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.

While gasoline stocks rose 1 million barrels, distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast to have dropped 100,000 barrels last week.

(All figures in million barrels for stocks and percentage points for runs):

FORECASTER CRUDE DISTILLATE GASOLINE RUNS

Citigroup -1.0 1.5 2.0 1.0

Confluence -1.5 2.0 2.5 1.5

Energy Mgmt -0.5 1.0 1.5 1.0

Frost & Sullivan -1.5 -1.0 -2.0 0.5

Price Group -2.0 -2.0 -3.0 1.0

Ritterbusch 1.0 -2.7 2.4 1.0