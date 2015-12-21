FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
December 21, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks likely rose last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pump jack is seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely rose last week for a second consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The poll of five analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks were up 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 18.

The API will release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), while the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

In the week to Dec. 11, crude inventories rose 4.8 million barrels to 490.7 million, according to EIA data.

Refinery utilization rates likely rose 0.5 percentage points from 91.9 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.

While gasoline stocks rose 900,000 barrels, distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast to have risen 2.2 million barrels last week.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
