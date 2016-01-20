U.S. crude oil stocks likely rose last week: poll

Jan 20 (Reuters) - - ================================================================================

REUTERS FORECAST FOR ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) YR-AGO CHANGE

WEEK ENDED 1/15/16 ENDED 1/8/16 WEEK ENDED 1/16/15

CRUDE 2.8 MLN 482.6 MLN 0.2 MLN 10.1 MLN

DISTILLATE 0.1 MLN 165.6 MLN 6.1 MLN -3.3 MLN

GASOLINE 1.4 MLN 240.4 MLN 8.4 MLN 0.6 MLN

REFINERY RUNS -1.5 PCT PT 91.2 PCT -1.3 PCT PT -5.5 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST: -172 to -191 BCF (18 ESTIMATES)

===============================================================================

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely rose last week, an extended Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

The poll of eight analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks were up 2.8 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 15.

Both reports are delayed this week by a day due to the Martin Luther King holiday on Jan. 18. The API will release its data on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT), while the EIA will publish its figures on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

In the week to Jan. 8, crude inventories rose 234,000 barrels to 482.6 million barrels, according to EIA data.

Gasoline stocks likely rose 1.4 million barrels last week, after surging for the past two weeks.

Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, likely rose 100,000 barrels last week.

Refinery utilization rates likely fell 1.5 percentage points from 91.2 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.

(All figures in millions of barrels for fuel stocks and percentage points for runs):

Forecaster Crude Distillate Gasoline Runs

Again Capital 1.4 0.9 2.9 -1.1

Citigroup 2.5 1.5 2.5 -2.0

Confluence 4.0 -1.0 1.0 -2.0

Energy Mgmt 2.5 1.4 2.6 -1.2

Excel Futures 2.9 1.9 2.2 -0.7

Frost & Sullivan 2.0 -2.0 -1.0 -1.0

IAF Advisors 3.0 0.0 0.5 NA

Ritterbusch 5.5 -2.7 -0.5 -2.0