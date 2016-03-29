U.S. crude stocks seen continuing record build for seventh week

(Reuters) - U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were seen touching new record highs for the seventh straight week, while gasoline inventories likely fell, an expanded Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

The poll of nine analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 25.

The API will release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), while the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

In the week to March 18, crude inventories jumped 9.4 million barrels to hit an all-time high of 532.5 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks were seen falling 2.2 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, likely remained unchanged.

Refinery utilization likely rose 0.2 percentage point from 88.4 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.