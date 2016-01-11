U.S. crude stocks likely up last week; gasoline build seen: poll

(Reuters) - ================================================================================

REUTERS FORECAST FOR ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) YR-AGO CHANGE

WEEK ENDED 1/8/16 ENDED 1/1/16 WEEK ENDED 1/9/15

CRUDE 2.5 MLN 482.3 MLN -5.1 MLN 5.4 MLN

DISTILLATE 2.0 MLN 159.4 MLN 6.3 MLN 2.9 MLN

GASOLINE 2.7 MLN 232.0 MLN 10.6 MLN 3.2 MLN

REFINERY RUNS -0.9 PCT PT 92.5 PCT -0.1 PCT PT -2.9 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST: -180 to -170 BCF (5 ESTIMATES)

U.S. commercial crude oil stocks, distillate and gasoline stocks all likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The poll of six analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), estimated, on average, that crude stocks were up 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Friday, Jan. 8.

The API will release its data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), while the EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

In the week to Jan. 1, crude inventories dipped 5.1 million barrels to 482.3 million barrels, according to EIA data.

During last week, refinery utilization rates likely declined 0.9 percentage point from 92.5 percent of total capacity, the poll showed.

Gasoline stocks, which were at their highest since 1993 in the week of Jan. 1, were forecast to rise by a further 2.7 million barrels.

Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, likely rose 2.0 million barrels in the latest week.

(All figures in millions of barrels for fuel stocks and percentage points for runs):

Forecaster Crude Distillate Gasoline Runs

Citigroup 2.0 2.5 2.5 -1.0

Confluence -1.5 2.0 3.0 -1.0

Energy Mgmt 2.3 2.2 2.6 -0.5

Excel Futures 2.7 2.1 2.7 -0.4

Frost & Sullivan 3.0 -1.0 -1.5 -1.0

Ritterbusch 4.8 1.6 4.0 -1.0