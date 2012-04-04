Crude inventories soar 9 million barrels: EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories soared last week as crude imports rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Domestic crude stocks rose 9.01 million barrels in the week to March 30 as imports increased by 505,000 barrels a day to 9.74 million. The average forecast was for a much smaller crude build of 2.2 million barrels in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The build was the largest one-week gain since 2008, and it follows a 7.1 million barrel crude build in the previous week.

Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange crude contract rose 729,000 barrels to 40.29 million barrels.

Nationwide crude stocks rose to their highest last week since June, 2011.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 19,000 barrels to 135.89 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a decline of 400,000 barrels. Average distillate demand over the last four weeks fell 5 percent from year-ago levels.

Gasoline inventories fell 1.46 million barrels to 221.91 million barrels. Analysts had projected a 1.4-million-barrel fall. Demand dropped 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Refinery utilization rose 1.2 percentage points to 85.7 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a rise of 0.4 percentage point.

NYMEX crude oil prices fell further after the EIA report came out, dropping $1.85 to $102.16 per barrel as of 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT).