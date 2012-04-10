Crude stocks seen rising further on higher imports

(Reuters) - Commercial crude oil stockpiles are expected to have risen last week, building on the biggest two-week increase in more than a decade, as higher imports eclipsed sluggish refinery demand, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

The survey of ten analysts ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast that crude stocks would rise by 2.1 million barrels on average for the week ended April 6.

The forecasts came after data last week showed a build of nine million barrels in crude stockpiles to 362.4 million barrels in the week to March 30. That was the largest weekly gain since August 2008. The rise was caused by higher imports and domestic production that reached a 13-year high.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 16.1 million barrels in the second half of March, their largest two-week gain since 2001.

Timothy Evans, an analyst at Citi Futures Perspective, said the data showed that the global supply-demand balance is currently in a surplus.

“It is called an uptrend. It is called supply exceeding demand. I expect the trend to continue. I do not expect us to go from a 9 million build in one week to a net decline in the next week,” Evans added.

Crude imports had jumped by 505,000 barrels a day to 9.74 million in the week to March 30, EIA data showed.

“Crude supplies are likely to show another upswing as a result of expected further import strength to around 9.8 million barrels per day,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Gasoline inventories were forecast down 1.3 million barrels on average, as seasonal driving demand remains strong, the analysts said. Last week EIA data showed stockpiles falling 1.46 million barrels to 221.91 million barrels.

U.S. gasoline prices fell for the first time in 11 weeks, government data showed on Monday, retreating slightly from near the $4-a-gallon level that has made fuel costs a biting economic issue during an election year.

U.S. retail gasoline prices are expected to peak in May this year when they should average $4.01 per gallon, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast on Tuesday in a monthly report.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were projected down 200,000 barrels on average. In the week to March 30, distillate stocks rose 19,000 barrels to 135.89 million barrels, the EIA report showed.

Refinery utilization was forecast up 0.3 percentage point, the average estimate from nine of the analysts showed.

“I am expecting to see a little bit of a pause in refinery processing. I think the operating range in the prior week was high enough. So, I do not expect a further increase in the data for the week ending April 6,” Evans said.

Crude stocks usually rise early in the year as refineries curtail production for seasonal maintenance.

BP Plc (BP.L) last week reported planned work on its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker unit at its 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery.

Turnarounds continue at Valero’s (VLO.N) Meraux and St. Charles refineries in Louisiana, McKee in Texas and Memphis in Tennessee. A planned catalyst change out is still undergoing at its Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 344,500 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery also began a planned overhaul on a crude distillation unit, a coking unit, and other associated units, earlier this month.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its report on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). EIA will issue its data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.