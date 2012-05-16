ABN AMRO mulls mining, energy infrastructure funds

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN AMRO is preparing to launch a $300 million global fund to back mining exploration and give its clients exposure to the sector, followed by a launch of an infrastructure fund to capitalize on logistical shortfalls in energy transportation.

The mining fund is expected to launch imminently, and will back the exploration of mining sites, said Harris Antoniou, the bank’s head of Energy, Commodities and Transportation.

“It’s mostly focusing on mining resources through equity,” Antoniou said at the Reuters Global Energy and Environment Summit.

“We discovered that mining investments, or funds that have invested in mines, have provided the highest returns compared to other similar funds.”

Despite a very strong run across the commodities spectrum over the past 10 years, returns have become increasingly uncertain amid a risk-off rout over the past month.

The average actively managed fund in the Lipper Global commodity sector was up 2.3 percent in the first quarter as commodities benefited, but increasingly choppy markets are creating problems for some managers.

Investment will focus on sites with proven reserves, moving away from riskier exploration.

“It’s not going to be start-up projects, it will be projects that have gone through the process of exploration, so there are proven reserves but it needs additional capital,” Antoniou said.

The dollar-denominated fund will include a mixture of private investments in unlisted, early-stage companies and projects and assets, as well as listed companies.

“(It will) provide access to individuals or companies or to other investors to somehow take advantage of the commodities cycle, who don’t have the origination expertise,” said Antoniou.

The fund, a joint venture between ABN AMRO and a major client of the fund, will be launched to institutional and professional investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe soon. It will be managed by an investment management company which will be established in London, and which they are recruited for, and will be domiciled in Guernsey.

Antoniou said the energy sector also offers investment opportunities in the logistics space, such as pipeline infrastructure and terminals.

”The inefficiencies that exist in the market today are to a large extent due to the lack of proper logistics infrastructure that allows traders to make spreads of $10 a barrel in the U.S. right now.

“Is that going to be there forever? No, but because of the lack of appropriate infrastructure and I think a lot of people are focusing into that now.”

Terminal infrastructure in the key oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp in Europe has attracted money from trading houses over recent years. Trading house Gunvor acquired Petroplus’ Antwerp refinery as it looks to integrate vertically, although many industry sources expect the plant could be turned into storage in future if profitability remains poor.

“Terminal infrastructure provides optionality basically especially for the traders, that’s why we’ve seen traders buying into that over the past years, and it makes it interesting from a funding perspective,” he said.

