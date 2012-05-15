Brent crude to stay well supported on rising demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Tight global oil supply outside the United States and healthy demand, particularly in Asia ahead of summer, will help keep Brent crude prices well supported, a senior trading executive at Southeast Asia’s biggest bank said.

Prices have surged more than 17 percent so far this year due to supply concerns triggered by mounting Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. The U.S. and its allies suspect Iran is developing nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies.

Limited spare capacity as OPEC pumps above its quota to fill the gap left by lost Iranian barrels has kept Brent in steep backwardation - where prices in distant delivery months are lower than immediate contracts - said Leong Chean Wai, managing director of Commodity Derivatives Treasury and Markets at Singapore’s DBS Bank. (DBSM.SI)

“There is not a lot of spare capacity in the market now,” Leong said at the Reuters Global Energy & Environment Summit.

“OECD inventory is not high and product demand is quite strong from Asia. There is more opportunity for prices to spike,” said Leong, who joined DBS in June 2011 after a 13-year career at the Government of Singapore Investment Corp GIC.UL.

Rising demand for oil from Japan to fire generators, as the nation’s nuclear power plants stay offline after last year’s devastating Fukushima crisis, and from other emerging economies in Asia may further tighten supplies.

Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Ali al-Naimi said over the weekend that he would prefer to see inventories build further before the seasonal increase in consumption kicks in in the second half of the year.

But Brent crude prices could come under pressure if there is a swift resolution to the Iran nuclear standoff, Leong said, adding that any impact would, however, be temporary as the market focus would switch back to the rising global demand.

“You know (Iran) is continuing to pump, they are trying to get rid of their crude in floating storage, but this (resolution to nuclear issue) should have a one-off impact. The market should go back into a tight balance anywhere other than the U.S.,” Leong said.

Crude oil stockpiles in the world’s top consumer United States were forecast higher for the eighth straight week last week as stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma - delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange’s WTI futures contract - likely climbed to a new record, a Reuters poll showed. <EIA/S>

A decision last November to reverse the Seaway crude oil pipeline in the United States to reduce the glut at Cushing is unlikely to squeeze the spread between the U.S. crude benchmark and Brent to its theoretical value of $3-$4, anytime soon, Leong said.

DBS’ ASIA PLANS

The potential of a stiffer regulatory environment governing the trade of U.S. linked futures contracts and as big banks scale back their commodities business, a window of opportunity has opened up for Asian banks like DBS to plug the gap, Leong said.

Leong expects to have a team of eight in place by the end of the year, half of whom would be traders and the rest product specialists. She expects to have a full team by 2013 to 2014.

“We won’t be taking the big bang approach by hiring 30 traders to expand the business aggressively,” said Leong, who began her career at GIC as a forex trader and later spearheaded the start-up of the sovereign wealth funds commodity portfolio.

The team will trade in a complete suite of commodity and energy products, as dictated by customer flow requirements.

“The plan is to grow slowly, and the plan is to be more involved in the Asian market.”

