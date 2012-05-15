Europe's gas suppliers to keep grip on market-E.ON

LONDON (Reuters) - The role of Europe’s traditional gas suppliers such as Russia and Norway will not be challenged by the prospect of new sources delivering into the continent, Germany’s market leader E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) said on Tuesday.

“I do believe we will see Caspian gas in Europe. I also believe we will see more LNG (liquefied natural gas) arriving in the future,” Klaus Schaefer, who doubles as chief of Ruhrgas and of E.ON Energy Trading, said at the Reuters Global Energy & Environment Summit.

“The traditional suppliers will mostly keep their position,” he said, adding the additional volumes would replace dwindling indigenous gas resources.

Various pipeline projects are vying for the opportunity to ship gas from Caspian sources such as Azerbaijan to Europe in the future when its own reserves run out.

Europe still produces 35 percent of its gas requirements but Russia has 22 percent and Norway 19 percent market share in the EU-27, according to data from industry group Eurogas.

Leading LNG supplier Qatar accounts for seven percent of Europe’s supplies.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, relies on Russia far more than other consumers, deriving 33 percent of its imports from that country, followed by Norway and the Netherlands.

GLOBAL PRICE SPREADS

E.ON remains tied into expensive pipeline contracts with long-term suppliers, with some European prices exceeding those in the U.S. by up to five times, albeit staying below those in Asia.

Losses from exposure to main supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) alone has cost it 1 billion euros since October 2010 while the firm was also hit by Germany’s hasty nuclear exit.

The reason is high global oil prices to which gas is index-linked in many European contracts while consumers refuse to buy at these levels after cheap spot gas has sprung up at trading hubs in Europe, pulling local prices down.

Schaefer reaffirmed the priority for his company to settle the dispute with Gazprom this year but would not be drawn on details.

“We believe that we will see a result this year either through negotiations or through a decision by arbitration,” he said. “We cannot be more precise because it does not depend on us alone.”

E.ON has renegotiated two-thirds of its loss-making gas contracts, most recently securing a deal with Norway’s Statoil.(STL.OL)

Schaefer said that global markets would move closer together but not to a degree allowing Europe to change its structure.

“The gas market is probably too physical and at the same time the cost of arbitrage still exists so I don’t think we will see full arbitrage on a global scale,” he said.

E.ON, apart from its involvement in the pipeline business, is also part of a number of new LNG landing terminal ventures around north west Europe and the Mediterranean.

Schaefer is a member of the shareholder committee of the consortium operating the new Nord Stream pipeline for Russian gas to Germany where E.ON holds 15.5 percent.

Set to complete a second pipe this year to take capacity to 55 billion cubic meters per year, Schaefer confirmed shareholders have asked the steering company to prepare a feasibility study looking at doubling that figure.

The International Energy Agency pegs EU import needs in 2030 at 523 bcm by 2030 compared with 312 bcm in 2009.

Schaefer was asked how the Nord Stream plan sat with the possible oversupply picture.

“Any normal company would rightfully at this point start asking what the future will bring,” he said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in London.

“It does not point in any direction (regarding what action the project might take). It lays the foundation for the ability to take decisions.”