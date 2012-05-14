FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Global Energy 2012
May 14, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. petrochemical boom still gaining steam: Fluor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Fluor Corp (FLR.N) sees no signs that the boom in the U.S. petrochemical sector will slow down soon, CEO David Seaton said on Monday, adding that he now believes many of the nine proposed U.S. plants under study will actually get built.

Seaton said a global wave of capital investment was already leading to early signs of labor, equipment and raw material shortages, as companies gear up for stronger economic growth by mid-decade.

“I don’t think we’re returning to how hot it was in the 2007-08 timeframe, but I do see escalation in the cost of commodities and fabricated equipment as we end this year, as we get into the next,” Seaton told the Reuters Global Energy & Environment Summit.

Another pinchpoint will be construction labor, already spotted in Australia and soon to emerge in the Canadian oil sands and potentially in the United States. “The craft side’s going to be a problem,” he said.

In the U.S. chemical market, Seaton identified something in the order of nine plants under discussion, driven by cheap shale gas as a feedstock. “Going back probably six months, I was pretty skeptical that more than one or two would be built,” he said, but he now saw up to five based on early studies by Fluor.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

Reporting by Braden Reddall in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio

