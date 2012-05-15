India refiner IOC plans 41 percent capacity expansion by 2016/17

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country’s biggest refiner, aims to expand refining capacity 41 percent by 2016/17 and use more cheaper, heavy crude grades to boost profitability and offset revenues lost on domestic fuel sales, its refineries chief said.

IOC and its subsidiary, Chennai Petroleum Corp (CHPC.NS), control 10 refineries accounting for about 31 percent of India’s capacity of 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

The state-run refiner plans to raise capacity to about 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2016/17 from 1.31 million now, Raj Kumar Ghosh said in an interview at the Reuters Global Energy and Environment Summit.

“The refinery expansion will require an investment of about 200 billion rupees ($3.71 billion) as we have already committed 300 billion rupees investment for Paradip,” he said.

The 300,000 bpd Paradip plant in the eastern state of Odisha, formerly known as Orissa, would be commissioned in the third quarter of 2013, Ghosh said.

He said the capacity expansion will include raising the capacity at the Haldia plant by about 10,000 bpd, that at the Gujarat plant by 86,000 bpd and the capacity of Chennai Petroleum by 136,000 bpd.

The Haldia plant in India’s eastern state of West Bengal state has capacity of 150,000 bpd while Koyali in western Gujarat state has 274,000 bpd capacity.

Chennai Petroleum owns 2 refineries in southern Tamil Nadu state with combined capacity of 230,000 bpd.

In the current fiscal year that started in April, IOC aims to import 1.04 million bpd crude including 870,000 bpd through term deals compared with 1.06 million bpd in the last fiscal year, when it drew about 790,000 bpd from term contracts.

“Our crude import in this (fiscal) year is estimated to be lower because we have been allocated 2 million tonnes (40,000 bpd) of Mangala crude. It was 1 million tonnes last year,” Ghosh said, adding the oil would be processed at Koyali and the Panipat plant in the northern state of Punjab.

Ghosh said the fullscale start-up of the Paradip plant would raise the amount of heavy and high sulphur crudes the company processed.

CRUDE MIX

“Paradip will be able to process any type of crude,” he said.

IOC’s heavy crude processing after the commissioning of the Paradip plant will rise to 20 percent from 12 percent now while high sulphur crude will make up 65 percent of its overall crude intake from 50 percent now.

“We can process high sulphur and heavy crude at Panipat refinery also, but it is landlocked. There is a problem with the pipeline ... we blend high sulphur crude with low sulphur at Mundra (on the west coast) and bring it to Panipat,” he said.

The 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in the northern state of Punjab is IOC’s biggest plant so far.

IOC, which meets about half of domestic fuel demand and takes a hit to revenues by selling fuel at cheaper rates set by the government, aims to process high TAN (total acid number) crude such as Indonesia’s Duri, Angola’s Dalia and Brazil’s Marlim grades by the end of this year, Ghosh said.

Acidic crudes have a high total acid number and large levels of naphthenic acids that can corrode refinery equipment, putting them out of reach of basic Asian plants until recently.

Acidic crude, produced in such places as Brazil, Sudan, Chad and China, is usually sold at deep discounts as few refineries can run them, making them a bargain for sophisticated plants.

India caps prices of diesel, cooking gas and kerosene to protect its poor citizens and rein in inflation, leading to an estimated loss of 1.4 trillion rupees in revenue for state-run retailers in 2011/12.

The government partially offsets these losses but delays in realizing cash forces refiners to borrow to meet their working capital needs. The only way to counter such losses is to optimize the crude mix and improve refining operations.

Ghosh said IOC’s current refining margins are at $2.5 a barrel and it averaged $3.3 a barrel in the last fiscal year.

He said at current prices, IOC hoped to improve margins in the current fiscal year by $0.3 per barrel through an improved crude mix and by $0.8 per barrel in improved efficiency and changed product mix after its refinery enhancements.

IOC recently bought a cargo of Mexico’s Maya crude for arrival at end-May or early June, besides resuming purchases of Egypt’s Ras Gharib grade.

“We are looking for more Maya crude ... We are trying to change our crude basket ... enlarging our basket. We currently have about 150 grades in our crude diet,” Ghosh said, adding his firm would try for more Maya crude.

The refiner is already processing locally produced high TAN crude from North Gujarat at its Koyali refinery.

As part of it strategy to diversify its crude basket, IOC has started a new term contract from this year, buying 20,000 bpd of Azeri light from Azerbaijan. ($1=53.8450 Indian rupees)

