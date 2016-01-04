Syncrude's oil sands output down 26 percent in December

Giant dump trucks haul raw tar sands at the Syncrude tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jan 4 (Reuters) - - Crude oil production at Syncrude Canada’s oil sands operation averaged 238,800 barrels per day (bpd) in December, down 26 percent from November, the joint venture’s largest-interest owner, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, said.

Syncrude Canada is a joint-venture of seven partners - Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil IMO.TO, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil MUR.N, Nexen, Sinopec 0386.HK and Suncor Energy SU.TO.