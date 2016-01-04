FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syncrude's oil sands output down 26 percent in December
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 4, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Syncrude's oil sands output down 26 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Giant dump trucks haul raw tar sands at the Syncrude tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Jan 4 (Reuters) - - Crude oil production at Syncrude Canada’s oil sands operation averaged 238,800 barrels per day (bpd) in December, down 26 percent from November, the joint venture’s largest-interest owner, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, said.

Syncrude Canada is a joint-venture of seven partners - Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil IMO.TO, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil MUR.N, Nexen, Sinopec 0386.HK and Suncor Energy SU.TO.

Source: here Bengaluru Commodities desk; BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.