Syncrude's oil sands output down 26 percent in December

Jan 4 (Reuters) - - Crude oil production at Syncrude Canada’s oil sands operation averaged 238,800 barrels per day (bpd) in December, down 26 percent from November, the joint venture’s largest-interest owner, Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, said.
Syncrude Canada is a joint-venture of seven partners - Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil IMO.TO, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil MUR.N, Nexen, Sinopec 0386.HK and Suncor Energy SU.TO.
Source: here Bengaluru Commodities desk; BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News