Talen Energy wants to buy more U.S. power plants: CEO

Chief executive officer of Talen, Paul Farr (L) greets a trader after ringing a ceremonial bell to celebrate the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Newly formed U.S. independent power producer Talen Energy Corp is looking to buy natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants in New York, New England, Texas and the PJM region, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Farr told Reuters.

Talen was created on June 1 when the merchant generation business of Pennsylvania power company PPL Corp was spun off and immediately combined with the competitive generation business of private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC.

“We absolutely have plans to buy more generation. The Riverstone deal was just the first step,” Farr said.

Talen would be interested in looking at Luminant, the Texas merchant business of bankrupt Energy Future Holdings, and the unregulated Ohio plants of American Electric Power, if either company decides to put the assets up for sale, he said.

As an independent company, Farr said Talen had the currency and balance sheet to do transactions without adding overhead.

“Our structure can handle a lot more megawatts without adding more bodies. We don’t have to hire more accountants to pay more PJM bills,” he said.

PJM is the biggest U.S. power grid operating in 13 mid-Atlantic and Midwest states.

“We’re as open to buying coal as gas as nuclear,” said Farr, noting there were only a few companies interested in buying coal plants due to environmental concerns and even fewer interested in nuclear.

Talen owns about 15,000 megawatts of generating capacity in PJM and Texas with a fuel mix of 43 percent gas, 40 percent coal and 15 percent nuclear.

Other big U.S. independent power producers include NRG Energy Inc with over 50,000 MW, Calpine Corp with about 27,000 MW and Dynegy Inc with nearly 26,000 MW.

Although Farr is interested in all fuel types, he said Talen’s fleet will likely become more “gassy” over time as plentiful gas supplies from shale plays keep prices relatively low.

In Pennsylvania, Talen plans to spend nearly $100 million to add a gas line and make the 1,411-MW Brunner Island coal plant capable of burning either coal or gas by the end of 2016.

The company is also looking to do the same thing at the 1,504-MW Montour coal plant in Pennsylvania if gas lines become available in the future.

“Once we complete the upgrades, we will no longer have to shut the coal plants when they can’t compete with gas on price. We’ll just switch over to gas and keep them running,” Farr said.