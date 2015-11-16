Energy Transfer to sell stake in Sunoco LLC to Sunoco LP

(Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N) said it would sell its 68.42 percent stake in convenience store operator Sunoco LLC to Sunoco LP (SUN.N) for about $2.23 billion.

Sunoco LP will pay Energy Transfer Partners about $2.2 billion in cash and issue about 5.7 million common units.

Both Sunoco and Energy Transfer Partners are master-limited partnerships formed by pipeline operator Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N).