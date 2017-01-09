FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Blackstone ends talks for $5 billion Energy Transfer stake
January 9, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 7 months ago

Blackstone ends talks for $5 billion Energy Transfer stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N), a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Monday.

In December, Blackstone was said to be looking at a stake in ETP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

ETP shares fell 2.4 percent on Monday to close at $36.53 a share after the news, first reported by Bloomberg.

ETP announced a private placement of shares with its parent Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE.N) on Monday, which will garner ETP proceeds of $568 million, in exchange for about 15.8 million common shares of ETP. Shares of the parent company lost 4.7 percent on Monday.

Reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Sandra Maler

