Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit BEktas

ANKARA (Reuters) - An oil pipeline carrying crude from Iraq’s Kirkuk oil fields to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan is unusable because of persistent militant attacks, Turkey’s energy minister said on Monday.

“Of course this is a loss for Iraq,” Taner Yildiz told reporters, referring to the Baghdad-controlled pipeline, which has been pumping way below its 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity.