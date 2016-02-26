FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Transfer to take Williams deal to shareholder vote: CNBC
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 26, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Energy Transfer to take Williams deal to shareholder vote: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity Lp (ETE.N) is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Energy Transfer’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $6.91 in morning trading on Friday.

Energy Transfer in September agreed to buy Williams in a mostly stock offer valued around $33 billion at that time.

Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a call and email seeking comment.

New York Times on Thursday reported that Energy Transfer may be looking for ways to pull out of its deal with Williams.

Up to Thursday’s close, Energy Transfer’s shares had fallen more than 70 percent since the deal was announced, dragging down the value of its offer.

(This version of the story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Energy Transfer is likely to take the proposed buyout to a shareholder vote, not that it will take a shareholder vote on the proposed buyout)

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.