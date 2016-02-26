Energy Transfer to take Williams deal to shareholder vote: CNBC

(Reuters) - Pipeline giant Energy Transfer Equity Lp (ETE.N) is likely to take its proposed buyout of Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) to a shareholder vote, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Energy Transfer’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $6.91 in morning trading on Friday.

Energy Transfer in September agreed to buy Williams in a mostly stock offer valued around $33 billion at that time.

Energy Transfer did not immediately reply to a call and email seeking comment.

New York Times on Thursday reported that Energy Transfer may be looking for ways to pull out of its deal with Williams.

Up to Thursday’s close, Energy Transfer’s shares had fallen more than 70 percent since the deal was announced, dragging down the value of its offer.

(This version of the story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Energy Transfer is likely to take the proposed buyout to a shareholder vote, not that it will take a shareholder vote on the proposed buyout)