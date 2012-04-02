Ohio releases first Utica oil and gas well results

* State releases first results from Utica shale

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Five wells began producing oil and gas last year in the newly developed Utica shale formation, tipped to be the next major energy-producing basin in the United States, according to Ohio state figures released Monday.

Results from five wells drilled by Chesapeake Energy in Carroll and Harrison counties gave the first indication of Utica’s potential, which Chesapeake says may match the prolificacy of the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas, though some analysts have expressed doubts.

Together, the five wells, which began operating at different times last year, produced a total 43,513 barrels of oil, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The most productive well, named Kenneth Buell in Harrison County, “had 300 times more daily production than the average vertical gas well in all of Ohio,” said ODNR spokesman Carlo LoParo.

The Utica is expected to be the next frontier for major oil and gas production from shale rock deposits, which has already transformed the U.S. energy outlook in the past few years.

Major oil and gas producers have flocked to the region over the past year, leasing land for exploration. Last week, London-based BP announced it had reached an agreement to lease 84,000 acres in Trumbull county, Ohio, with a group representing mineral owners in the county.

Chesapeake is the Utica’s largest leaseholder and has consistently lauded its potential, sparking subsequent interest from other majors like ExxonMobil and France’s Total .

Still, some analysts were disappointed by Monday’s results and remain skeptical of the Utica’s potential until more data is compiled.

“While long-term trends in the play cannot be defined by five initial well results, we believe today’s data release suggests ultimate production results out of the Utica have the potential to disappoint,” said Bernstein analysts in a note.