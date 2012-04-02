UPDATE 1-First Utica oil and gas results mixed

* State releases first results from Utica shale * Data gives hint of Utica potential * Some still have doubts By Edward McAllister and Selam Gebrekidan NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Five wells began producing oil and gas with mixed results last year in Ohio's portion of the newly developed Utica shale formation, offering the first insight into a new frontier in U.S. drilling, according to state figures released Monday. Results from the five wells drilled by Chesapeake Energy in Carroll and Harrison counties showed lower than expected oil production, but fairly strong natural gas output, the report said. "The reported volumes of oil are lower than estimated, but higher than conventional wells," the report said, adding that "gas production is significant, even with the early production numbers." Chesapeake, the leading leaseholder in the Utica -- which straddles eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania -- has long lauded its potential to match the prolificacy of other shale plays like the Eagle Ford in Texas or the Marcellus in the Northeast. Still, some analysts were disappointed by Monday's results and remain skeptical of the Utica's potential until more data is compiled. "While long-term trends in the play cannot be defined by five initial well results, we believe today's data release suggests ultimate production results out of the Utica have the potential to disappoint," said Bernstein analysts in a note. Together, the wells, which operated for between 53 and 206 days in 2011, produced a total 43,513 barrels of oil and 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The most productive well, named Kenneth Buell in Harrison County, "had 300 times more daily production than the average vertical gas well in all of Ohio," said ODNR spokesman Carlo LoParo. The Utica is expected to be the next major focus for oil and gas production in the United States, whose energy outlook has already been transformed over the past few years by the development of shale deposits. Oil and gas producers have flocked to the region over the past year, leasing land for exploration. Last week, London-based BP announced it had reached an agreement to lease 84,000 acres in Trumbull county, Ohio, with a group representing mineral owners in the county. Other majors like ExxonMobil and France's Total have also leased swathes of land there. Oklahoma-based Chesapeake is the Utica's largest leaseholder. Of the seven wells now producing on the Ohio side of the Utica, Chesapeake owns six and it has permits to drill 79 more -- far greater than any other driller operating there. Below is a table showing the five Ohio wells, production rates and length of operation. Owner County Well Name Oil Gas (mcf) Days Chesapeake Carroll Calvin Mangun 12,334 322,435 206 Energy 8H Chesapeake Carroll Bucey 3H 2,167 137,192 53 Energy Chesapeake Carroll Harvey 3H 6,096 183,142 92 Energy Chesapeake Carroll Neider 3H 9,444 395,290 130 Energy Chesapeake Harrison Buell 8H 13,472 1,523,465 198 Energy