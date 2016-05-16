FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vanuatu aims to generate all electricity from renewable sources by 2030: media
#Environment
May 16, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Vanuatu aims to generate all electricity from renewable sources by 2030: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A girl plays on the breakwater in Tanna, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The South Pacific island of Vanuatu plans to generate all its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ham Lini told Radio New Zealand.

Vanuatu’s economy is still struggling to recover after monster cyclone Pam last year wrecked fisheries, ravaged crops and livestock, causing damages of an estimated $450 million.

The government has several renewable energy projects in the pipeline, including a 767-kilowatt solar farm funded by the United Arab Emirates, Radio New Zealand said.

“Vanuatu’s climate change minister says the country is working towards having 100 percent of its electricity generated from renewable energy sources by 2030,” the broadcaster said in a report on its website.

Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
