Engie buys 80 percent stake in battery storage company Green Charge

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday it had bought an 80 percent stake in California-based battery power storage company Green Charge Networks.

The company did not disclose the value or terms of the deal.

“With Green Charge, Engie immediately gains a strong position in the growing battery storage market in the U.S. and further develops its offering of load management solutions,” said Isabelle Kocher, Engie’s chief executive officer.