Engie buys 80 percent stake in battery storage company Green Charge

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday it had bought an 80 percent stake in California-based battery power storage company Green Charge Networks.
The company did not disclose the value or terms of the deal.
“With Green Charge, Engie immediately gains a strong position in the growing battery storage market in the U.S. and further develops its offering of load management solutions,” said Isabelle Kocher, Engie’s chief executive officer.
