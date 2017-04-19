FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engie to lower gas prices in France by 3.3 percent in May: paper
April 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 4 months ago

Engie to lower gas prices in France by 3.3 percent in May: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen at the CRIGEN, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Saint-Denis, France, February 29, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility Engie will lower consumer gas prices in France by 3.3 percent from May 1, Le Figaro reported.

Since the opening of the French gas market in 2007, former monopoly Engie continues to sell gas to retail customers at tariffs set by energy regulator CRE, but also sells gas at unregulated prices to retail and corporate customers.

"Engie has filed a request to the CRE (...) Around 6 million households would be affected by this move," Le Figaro wrote about the projected price reduction.

A spokeswoman with Engie had no comment.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alison Williams

