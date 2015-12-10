FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engie to sell thermal plants in U.S.: paper
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 10, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

Engie to sell thermal plants in U.S.: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Engie, the new name and logo of French utility GDF Suez, is pictured during the group's shareholders general meeting in Paris, France, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie plans to announce the sale of its thermal power generation plants in United States, and others could follow, financial daily Les Echos reported.

An Engie spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable sources, according to the firm’s financial documents.

In October, French weekly La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported that Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.