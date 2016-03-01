FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Engility appoints Raytheon Co executive Lynn Dugle as CEO
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / in 2 years

Engility appoints Raytheon Co executive Lynn Dugle as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc, a provider of skilled personnel to the U.S. government, named Lynn Dugle, its board member and a former Raytheon Co executive, as its chief executive officer, effective March 21.

Engility said Anthony Smeraglinolo had stepped down from his roles as chief executive and board member of the company, effective immediately, without providing a reason.

Dugle has more than 30 years of experience in the defense, intelligence and telecommunications sectors, including more than a decade in senior positions at Raytheon, Engility said.

Dugle retired as president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, which handles key U.S. Air Force space contracts, in 2015.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.