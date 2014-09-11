FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eni confirms CEO being investigated in Nigeria probe
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 11, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Eni confirms CEO being investigated in Nigeria probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni confirmed on Thursday its Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi was under investigation by Milan prosecutors in a case relating to the acquisition of an oil field in Nigeria.

“Eni is cooperating with the Milan prosecutor’s office, and is confident that the correctness of its actions will emerge during the course of the investigation,” it said in a statement.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had earlier reported Descalzi was being probed for corruption.

Earlier this year Italian prosecutors opened a probe into alleged corruption relating to the acquisition of the OPL 245 oil field by Eni and Shell.

Eni reiterated it had entered into agreements for the acquisition of the block only with the government of Nigeria and with Shell.

“Eni continues to deny any illegal conduct,” it said.

Operations and Technology Officer Roberto Casula is also under investigation, Eni said.

The state-controlled major said it was cooperating with Milan prosecutors.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.