Eni confirms CEO being investigated in Nigeria probe

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni confirmed on Thursday its Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi was under investigation by Milan prosecutors in a case relating to the acquisition of an oil field in Nigeria.

“Eni is cooperating with the Milan prosecutor’s office, and is confident that the correctness of its actions will emerge during the course of the investigation,” it said in a statement.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had earlier reported Descalzi was being probed for corruption.

Earlier this year Italian prosecutors opened a probe into alleged corruption relating to the acquisition of the OPL 245 oil field by Eni and Shell.

Eni reiterated it had entered into agreements for the acquisition of the block only with the government of Nigeria and with Shell.

“Eni continues to deny any illegal conduct,” it said.

Operations and Technology Officer Roberto Casula is also under investigation, Eni said.

The state-controlled major said it was cooperating with Milan prosecutors.