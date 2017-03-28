Eni launches French power retail sales, targets 1 million clients by year-end

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at an Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland June 3, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Italy's Eni, already France's second-biggest gas retailer, said on Tuesday that it will launch an electricity retail offer and is targeting 1 million French customers by the year-end.

Eni, which started gas retailing in 2012, had won 700,000 gas customers in France by the end of last year and had 2016 sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in France. In November 2016, it also started selling power to professional customers and now has some 1,500 client sites.

Eni said in a statement that the French retail power market "offers incredible growth potential" as energy bills are a heavy burden for consumers.

Eni will offer several formulas to its customers, competing on price with former monopoly power vendor EDF, which at the end of 2016 had a market share of 85.8 percent of all client sites.

Gas utility Engie and power retailers Direct Energie and Lampiris also compete with EDF in the French retail power market.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)