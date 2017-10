MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) has signed an exploration loan facility agreement with Russia’s Rosneft ROSNG.UL, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, which will enable the development of exploration projects in the Barents sea and Black sea, was signed during Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti’s visit to Russia on Monday.

Rosneft issued a similar statement on the deal.