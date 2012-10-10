ENI CEO says mulling not renewing take-or-pay contracts

ROME (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group ENI (ENI.MI) is considering not renewing so-called “take-or-pay” contracts and is discussing the issue with Italian authorities, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.

“We can try to not renew take-or-pay contracts and wind up those in force because they have become too expensive,” Scaroni told the Italian Senate’s Industry Commission.

“We would have a marked improvement in our financial performance,” he said, adding the company could also consider renegotiating long-term contracts.