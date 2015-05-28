FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni CEO says no problems in Nigeria
May 28, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Eni CEO says no problems in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at its San Donato Milanese headquarters near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni is not experiencing any major production problems in Nigeria, the CEO said on Thursday.

“The situation is fairly normal, there are no problems,” Claudio Descalzi said on the sidelines of a meeting.

On Wednesday protesters said two oilfields run by Nigerian Agip Oil Co. Ltd, a unit of Eni, were shut down this week in the Niger Delta region by local people in dispute with the company.

Descalzi also said Eni’s oil and gas production in Libya currently stood at around 80 percent of its potential.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya in terms of volumes, recently said its production in the country was around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

