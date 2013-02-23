FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni, Rosneft strengthen cooperation through logistics deal
February 23, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

Eni, Rosneft strengthen cooperation through logistics deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo at a Rosneft petrol station in St.Petersburg October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s gas and oil major Eni (ENI.MI) and Rosneft signed a strategic agreement to develop trading and logistics opportunities, Eni said on Saturday.

“The aim of the agreement is to develop synergies between the companies’ respective logistic infrastructure networks, extracting additional value from their own equity crude portfolios and refined products production,” Eni said in a statement.

Rosneft is Russia’s largest oil producer. Eni is one of the largest buyers of Urals crude in the world through its trading and shipping arm and the largest for the Italian refinery system.

This agreement contributes to securing market access to Rosneft production, Eni said.

Eni Trading and Shipping employs 530 in its offices in London, Rome, Milan, Houston, Brussels, Amsterdam and Singapore.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
