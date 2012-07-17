Italy's Eni to sell further 5 percent of Snam capital

Signboards display fuel prices at an ENI petrol station in Rome December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) is to sell a further 5 percent of gas group Snam’s (SRG.MI) share capital, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eni’s board approved the sale of 178,559,406 shares, corresponding to 5.28 percent of the voting shares, through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the statement said.

Goldman Sachs as the sole bookrunner is carrying out an accelerated placement to qualified and Italian investors.

In June, Eni’s chief executive Paolo Scaroni said that sovereign funds had shown interest in buying part of Eni’s stake in Snam.