FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Eni to sell further 5 percent of Snam capital
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 17, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Eni to sell further 5 percent of Snam capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signboards display fuel prices at an ENI petrol station in Rome December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) is to sell a further 5 percent of gas group Snam’s (SRG.MI) share capital, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eni’s board approved the sale of 178,559,406 shares, corresponding to 5.28 percent of the voting shares, through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the statement said.

Goldman Sachs as the sole bookrunner is carrying out an accelerated placement to qualified and Italian investors.

In June, Eni’s chief executive Paolo Scaroni said that sovereign funds had shown interest in buying part of Eni’s stake in Snam.

Reporting by Philip Baillie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.