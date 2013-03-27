FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey suspends projects with ENI over Cyprus activities
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey suspends projects with ENI over Cyprus activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at San Donato Milanese near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has shelved its planned projects with Italy’s ENI over the energy company’s involvement in energy exploration in Cyprus, Turkey’s Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Wednesday.

ENI, which was licensed by Cyprus for offshore gas exploration in January, had been involved in the Samsun-Ceyhan pipeline project to carry crude oil from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, but that has not made any progress and may be shelved, Yildiz told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Reporting by Duygu Erdogan; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.